Hamza big prospect for Pakistan to capture British Junior Open

ISLAMABAD: A four-pronged Pakistan is up for the challenge to win the elusive British Open Junior (under-19) Squash begins in Nottingham, England on July 20 with the country’s main hope Hamza Khan, seeded No 2, drawn to take on the No 1 local Sam Todd in the final.

The four-member team-Hamza, Asian junior champion Noor Zaman, Mohammad Ashab Irfan, and Anas Ali Shah are booked to depart for the UK on Monday (tomorrow)

However their timely arrival in the UK depends on the visa “We are expecting traveling documents from the UK Embassy anytime and hopefully the team would depart as per schedule for the important event. Besides being one of the premier events, the British Open will set the tone for the World Junior Championship starting in less than 25-day time in France. So this event holds immense importance for the Pakistan youngsters as for the first time in more than three decades, we are sitting at the cusp of regaining glory at the world level. Hamza though starts as one of the favourites to win the British Open and as well as the world juniors, you cannot rule Asian champion Noor or even Ashab. Both have proved their worth in recent times and can well surprise many in both the major events,” one of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) officials when contacted said.

Hamza and Noor have been drawn in different halves and would only meet each other (in case of successful progress) in the final. Noor is expected to take on Todd in the semis. In the lower half, Hamza and Ashab are drawn to meet each other in semis. Noor Zaman has been seeded No ¾ for the British Open with Ashab who missed the Asian Juniors because of his exams, seeded 9/11.

However, all efforts to include national junior champion Mohammad Ammad in the lineup went fruitless as the organisers allowed a maximum of four players participation from each country (that is the maximum quota for each country).

“Pakistani juniors have got a favourable draw for the British Open with Noor having all the potential to surprise every opponent participating in the Open including Todd in the expected semis,” the official said.

Pakistan players have been training hard for the coveted and elusive title as they remained busy in training at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex in Islamabad during the last two months. Barring the time these players spent in Thailand for the Asian Championship participation and Hamza’s trip to the USA, these juniors remained busy under the watchful eyes of coaches.

The team will return home from the UK and then restart their training for the World Juniors starting in France on August 10.