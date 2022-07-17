GCU admissions open:

LAHORE: Government College University (GCU) Lahore has opened admission for its BS (4-year) degree programmes. According to details, July 30 is the last date to apply online through web link www.gcuonline.pk The candidates, who have passed their Intermediate with at least 50 percent marks or those waiting results, can apply.
