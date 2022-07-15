Controversy over Namaz in Lulu Mall in Lucknow

ISLAMABAD: The Lulu Mall of the Indian city, Lucknow, has become a hub of controversy in the wake of offering prayers by the Muslims inside luxurious shopping precinct.

Earlier the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh Hindu priest Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that offering prayer (Namaz) was against the government’s decision of not allowing it in public places. According to the wire reports, a controversy broke out after a video purportedly showing a group of Muslims offering prayers in Lulu Mall in Lucknow surfaced on the social media, leading to a protest by a right-wing extremist Hindu group that also filed a police complaint against the Muslims.

The members of the group also sought permission from the local authorities to recite Hindu worships of Hanuman Chalisa near the mall on Jummatul Mubarik (Friday). The mall was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week which has been built by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu group, led by Indian-origin billionaire Yussuf Ali M A.After the video surfaced on the social media, some members of the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest. “The Muslims are being allowed to offer prayers (Namaz) inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and the people for other communities to offer prayers,” Sishir Charturvedi, who claimed to be the national spokesman of the Mahasabha said.

Chaturvedi alleged that he and other members of the Mahasabha were not allowed to enter the mall. Sameer Verma, general manager of the mall in Lucknow, in a video statement, said: “Lulu Mall respects all religions.

Any kind of religious work or prayer is not permitted here. We train our floor staff and security staff to keep an eye on such activities.” He, however, did not make any comment on the controversy related to the offering of prayers inside the mall premises.

Meanwhile, some police personnel from the nearby Sushant Golf City Police Station arrived outside the mall to maintain law and order. Later, Chaturvedi, along with Mahasabha members filed a complaint. “Namaz was offered inside the mall, which is against the government’s decision of not allowing worships in the public places,” reads the complaint.