Tanzania probes mystery illness after three die

DAR ES SALAAM: Tanzania has dispatched a team of doctors and health experts to investigate a mysterious disease that has claimed the lives of three people, the government said on Wednesday.
Symptoms of the illness include fever, headaches, fatigue and nosebleeds, the government’s chief medical officer Aifello Sichalwe said in a statement. So far, 13 cases have been reported in the southeastern region of Lindi, including the three people who died.
Sichalwe said the patients had tested negative for Ebola and Marburg, as well as Covid-19. One of the patients had fully recovered while the others were being isolated, he said. "The government formed a team of professionals who are still investigating this unknown disease," he added, calling on people in the area to remain calm.
TEHRAN: Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Wednesday its officers had arrested 10 members of a "terror network",...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico has declared a drought emergency to enable authorities to take special measures to guarantee water...
SHANGHAI: Shanghai roasted under some of its hottest temperatures ever recorded on Wednesday as a searing heatwave in...
THE HAGUE: Attacks are down but terrorism remains a threat to the European Union due to the war in Ukraine and a rise...
WASHINGTON: Survivors of recent mass shootings in America and relatives of people killed in them pleaded with...
LONDON: The race to succeed Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party in Britain — and therefore, as UK...
Comments