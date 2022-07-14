Pakistan to participate in trade expos in China

Islamabad : Pakistan to participate in 13 trade exhibitions in China during 2022-23.

In line with Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) Annual Business Plan (ABP), Pakistani officials, experts, importers, and exporters will participate in exhibitions and fairs in different Chinese cities during this period. The exhibitions will cover a variety of topics including textile, leather, agro & food, exports of rice, mangoes, and meat to China, etc.

Apart from exhibitions, the authority has also planned export promotional conferences, webinars, workshops, and delegations to and from Pakistan during this period.

The 7th China-Eurasia Expo under the category of International Markets Development Division (IMDD) will take place from August 25 to 30 in Urumqi, China. Similarly, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be organized from August 29 to 31, 2022, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

From September 16 to 19, the China-ASEAN Expo will take place in Nanning, China under the IMDD category while in October 2022, Seafood and Fisheries Expo will take place in Hongdao, China.