Clouds gather

Thursday July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), thunderstorms are expected across Sindh and Balochistan from July 14 to July 17. Most urban centres are at an elevated risk of flooding, endangering local lives and property.

Strict measures are urgently required by the concerned authorities to deal with this emergency. Failure to do so might lead to catastrophe.

Aurangzeb Nadir

Turbat

