Faisal Masjid Eid prayer time

ISLAMABAD: The Eidul Azha prayer would be held today (Sunday) at Faisal Masjid, at 6:30 a.m, according to Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.

Professor Dr Muhammad Ilyas would deliver the Eid sermon before leading prayer. Ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats, businessmen and people from all walks of life across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas would offer the prayer.