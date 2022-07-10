Faisal Masjid Eid prayer time

ISLAMABAD: The Eidul Azha prayer would be held today (Sunday) at Faisal Masjid, at 6:30 a.m, according to Dawah Academy of International Islamic University (IIU), Islamabad.
Professor Dr Muhammad Ilyas would deliver the Eid sermon before leading prayer. Ministers, parliamentarians, foreign dignitaries, bureaucrats, businessmen and people from all walks of life across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas would offer the prayer.
— the super tax imposed on certain large-scale industries which has received a backlash from the wealthiest few who...
Rawalpindi : Colourful and shiny garlands for decorating sacrificial animals are in high demand due to which the...
Islamabad : When almost the whole country helplessly watches the piles of waste at every corner of small and big...
Islamabad : It is widely believed that the police are considered responsible for the prevention and detection of...
ISLAMABAD: Following are the Eidul Azha prayer timings in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.6 a.m.: Jamia Masjid Aqsa, F-6/3,...
To be clean, Rawalpindi must solve many problems that otherwise lead to unsanitary conditions and poor health. There...
Comments