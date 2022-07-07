Electricity workers protest against unsafe working conditions

LAHORE:Thousands of electricity workers on Wednesday observed ‘Protest Day’ under the auspices of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA against unsafe working conditions of line staff resulting in accidents during the performance of their duties every now and then due to serious shortage of line staff.

Within few days, two linemen in Peshawar Electricity Company and two linemen in Islamabad Electricity Company and one in Gujranwala Electricity Company died due to electrocution during the performance of their duties while 20 linemen have met with fatal accidents.

Thousands of workers held a mass protest rally outside Lahore Press Club carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. Addressing the workers, General Secretary of the union Khurshid Ahmad reminded to the government and the management of DISCOs that it is their constitutional and legal responsibility to ensure safe working conditions to the workers at the work places.

They urged the government to raise the wages and pension of electricity employees and reduce the prices of essential items of daily use for the working class and poor segment of society. The rally was addressed by Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Nosher Khan, Rana Shakoor, Haji Liaqat, Malik Zahid, Liaqat Ali Gujjar, Naveed Ashiq Dogar, Rana Shafiq, Muzaffar Mateen, Hassan Munir Bhatti and other representatives of the union.