PR announces 30pc cut in train fares

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets in train fares to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. According to a notification issued here, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The PR has also started Eid bookings on discounted fares, the notification read.

Separately, PR also announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, local media reported. According to the PR department, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha. A railway spokesperson said that the first special train would depart at 10am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore. The second special train would leave at 6:45pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added.