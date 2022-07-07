PR announces 30pc cut in train fares

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) has announced a 30 percent discount on tickets in train fares to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. According to a notification issued here, the reduction in train fares will be applicable to all passenger trains during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha. The PR has also started Eid bookings on discounted fares, the notification read.
Separately, PR also announced to run three special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, local media reported. According to the PR department, three special trains will be operated on multiple routes before Eid-ul-Azha. A railway spokesperson said that the first special train would depart at 10am on July 8. It would travel from Quetta to Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore. The second special train would leave at 6:45pm on July 8 and would travel from Karachi to Lahore via Multan and Faisalabad, he added.
ISLAMABAD: Waleed Abbasi, a resident of a village in Bani Gala, was fired at by a Bani Gala guard over a petty issue...
Fawad Chaudhry said that his party was ready for a "grand dialogue" but would only come to the table if an election...
Malik Ahmad Khan has said that the PMLN is concerned about saving the state and tough decisions taken to save the...
MUMBAI: Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after spells of heavy showers over the last two...
SKARDU: Pakistan is enjoying a bumper climbing season with around 1,400 foreign mountaineers bidding to scale its...
ALLAHABAD: After two nights in police custody, Indian teenager Somaiya Fatima was released in time to watch live...
Comments