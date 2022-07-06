Latest racket

This refers to the editorial ‘Toshakhana affair’ (July 5, 2022) which has discussed the issue of gifts given to the head of state and his spouse, which are supposed to be declared and deposited in the Toshakhana. There is a provision to buy these gifts at a much lower price but there is no provision to sell them in the open market. The former PM cannot justify the sale of these items in the open market. It is a question of morality for Imran Khan who has been accusing his opponents of corruption. Keeping gifts in the Toshakhana for longer periods may result in them losing their value. The details of the gifts should be declared publicly through a press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi