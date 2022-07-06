Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Tuesday that the government would bring in legislation on missing persons.



He said his government’s top priority was to provide relief to the poor strata, adding that they will be given more relief once the economic situation gets better. “From the day one, it has been our topmost priority to provide relief to the poorest segment of society from the tough economic situation,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The premier hailed Punjab chief minister’s decision to provide free electricity to households that use up to 100 units. The prime minister, meanwhile, held a meeting with delegation of coalition partner Balochistan National Party leader Hashim Notezai, a local media outlet.

Apart from State Minister Muhammad Hashim Notezai, BNP Senator Muhammad Qasim also attended the meeting, sources said. “We have told the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif that we will not withdraw from the issues of enforced disappearances,” a BNP leader said. “We asked the prime minister to bring a bill on enforced disappearances in the National Assembly,” he said.



“The prime minister assured us introduction of the bill in the assembly after mutual consultation,” the BNP leader further said. Separately, the prime minister chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security that formally granted approval of talks with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office later in the meeting, the parliamentary committee met at the Parliament House Tuesday and accorded approval of talks between a committee of the Pakistan government comprising both civil and military leaders and TTP. The meeting decided parliament would oversee the process and also approved formation of a Parliamentary Oversight Committee, which would be responsible for monitoring of the dialogue process.

“The PCNS huddle, while emphasising significance of National Grand Reconciliation Dialogue, termed the progress made Tuesday the first step in this direction,” the statement said.

The political and military leadership, including Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers, president and prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, members of PCNS, Senate and final outcome of dialogue would take place after completing formalities within the Constitution and with the Pakistan government’s approval.

The statement said that the participants in the meeting observed that the international community also recognised extraordinary successes achieved by Pakistan against extremism and terrorism. The meeting also paid rich tributes to sacrifices of the nation and security forces, which ensured the writ of the state in all parts of the country.

“As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the prerogative wrests with the state only,” the PCNS maintained. The meeting also recognised the sacrifices of martyrs of APS and terror acts and maintained that the state of Pakistan was a custodian of all those who rendered sacrifices and relatives of martyrs and would remain so. The PCNS also acknowledged the sacrifices of the brave tribal people.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said the PCNS meeting was a part of the process to create a consensus on an important issue, saying that it has been a good process.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha from the PMLQ, who also attended the meeting, later told journalists that the military leadership gave a detailed briefing to the participants. He said the army chief answered all the questions of the parliamentarians. He said that during the meeting it was also observed that the banned outfit would have to be dissolved to be a part of the mainstream.