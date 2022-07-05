 
Tuesday July 05, 2022
National

BAP leader takes oath as minister

By APP
July 05, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and Member of National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki took oath as the Minister of State here on Monday. President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Ehsanullah Reki at a ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

