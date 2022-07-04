Govt to return Rs150,000 subsidy to 32,000 pilgrims: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced on Sunday that the government would return the subsidy amount to Hajj pilgrims after their departure to the homeland.

Chairing a meeting at Pakistan Hajj Mission in Makkah, he said the federal government had transferred the subsidy amount to the ministry, which was announced by the government and approved by the federal cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Joint Secretary Alamgir Khan, Director General Hajj Abrar Ahmad Mirza, Director Hajj Makkah Sajid Manzoor Asadi, Director Syed Mashahid Hussain and other officials of Pakistan Hajj Mission Makkah.

The DG and director Hajj briefed the minister about Hajj arrangements in Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat. Following approval by the federal cabinet, the Pakistan government had allocated Rs150,000 per head subsidy for over 32,000 pilgrims performing Hajj under the regular scheme

The meeting was briefed about facilities being provided to Pakistani pilgrims regarding residential accommodation, food and transport in both holy cities Makkah and Madinah. Lauding the arrangements, the minister said: “No compromise will be made on services to pilgrims.” He directed the Hajj Mission to make full preparations for timely resolving complaints and problems of Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj rituals.