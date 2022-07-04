Laptop scheme to resume, says CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said on Sunday that the CM’s Laptop Scheme would start again under which talented students would receive free laptops.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said that public service always appreciated, adding that all available resources were being utilised to change the people’s lot.“We are not afraid of difficulties and will overcome all the problems with the support of the general public” he added.

The chief minister said that Rs200 billion subsidy was being provided to the people in light of current layer of price-hike, adding that free medicines were also available in THQ and DHQ hospitals.

Immediate steps were being taken to provide free medicines to the cancer patients, he added. He said that practical steps were being taken to improve OPDs of government hospitals, saying that district price control committees were functional and law and order situation would also improve due to revival of Safe City cameras.

takes notice: The chief minister on Sunday took notice of a molestation incident in a bus near Rajanpur and sought a report from IGP.The CM ordered to take stern legal action against the arrested accused and directed to provide justice to the affected woman at any cost.