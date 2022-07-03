Railways to operate three special trains on Eid

LAHORE : The railway administration has decided to run three special trains on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in view of the extra rush for the convenience of the general public.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, the first Eid special train will leave Quetta at 10am on July 8 and reach Peshawar via Multan, Sahiwal and Lahore.

The second Eid special train will leave Karachi on July 8 at 6.45pm and reach Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, said Railway spokesman.

The third Eid special train will reach Karachi from Lahore on July 13 at 11:30am via Faisalabad, Multan, said Railway spokesperson.