Coal to be imported from Afghanistan: Saad

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over a meeting at Railway Headquarters here on Saturday. Due to rising fuel prices, it has been decided to import coal from Afghanistan for coal-fired power plants.
The meeting reviewed various issues related to railway revenue and transportation of coal from Afghanistan. It was decided in the meeting that stations would be set up at Sibi, Kandian and Khushhal Kot for coal delivery. Saad Rafique directed the officials concerned that the availability of wagons for transporting coal should be ensured and the track should be repaired. The Secretary, CEO and other senior officials, attended the meeting.
