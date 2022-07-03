NAVTTC discusses options for collaboration

Islamabad : Director (Corporate Affairs) of an e-commerce group called on Executive Director of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Sajid Baloch and discussed with him mutual cooperation for income-generating skills and employment of youth in e-commerce market place.

The NAVTTC executive director said the organisation was equipping youth with the latest income-generating technical skills such as e-commerce, artificial intelligence, internet of things, graphic designing etc.

He said 63 per cent population of the country comprised youth and a greater proportion of young people were considered to be a major economic driver for growth and progress.

"The government is committed to empowering youth by equipping them with the latest income-generating skills and to increase its participation in the national development," he said.

Sajid Baloch said the NAVTTC under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had taken numerous steps to organise the TVET system of the country along modern lines. "We are delivering training in accordance with the internationally demanded and recognised requirements. We have so far imparted training to about 100,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71 per cent employment rate," he said.

The group offered full support to the NAVTTC for promoting employment of Pakistani youth in the e-commerce marketplace, and partnering for income-generating skills under Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.