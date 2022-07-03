PML-N President Maryam Nawaz at a Lahore rally on July 2, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday said that the coalition government had to make some decisions with a heavy heart, including increase in prices of petroleum products, only because of the wrongdoings of 'Fitna Khan'.



Addressing the party workers in the PP-167 constituency here, she said the PTI [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf] thought that she would not come out to address the public because of rising inflation. “But, I want to tell them that I am standing with my people during tough times,” she told the gathering.

Maryam took a jibe at the former prime minister’s statement that he was not elected to power to know the prices of potatoes and tomatoes, saying: “I am not as insensitive as him [Imran Khan] that I would say I am not here to know the prices of essentials.

“I am here to know the prices and to stand by the people,” she said.

At the outset of her speech, Maryam claimed that PMLN supporters from a single constituency present in Green Town were more than those attending 'Fitna Khan’s' rally at the Parade Ground in Islamabad. She said if Khan had left something in the reserves, the coalition government would have provided relief to people.



Maryam said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told the coalition government that it did not trust Pakistan because of the wrongdoings of Imran Khan. She termed the agreement signed with the Fund by Khan a “bad deal”, adding that the former prime minister took a U-turn by breaching the clauses that Pakistan agreed with the global lender.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition government, Maryam said the incumbent parties have a "responsibility" to take people out of the difficult times even though these problems were not created by them. She reiterated that PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would steer the country out of crisis by working hard.

“We [coalition government-led by PMLN] will try to eliminate all issues created by Fitna Khan,” she assured people. Maryam said she had come to people to seek their help and support for the PMLN. “Fitna Khan tried hard to create a Sri Lanka-like situation in Pakistan; however, his plan did not succeed because the people had faith in the lion (PMLN),” she said.

The PMLN leader accused the PTI chairman of stealing the mandate of people of Punjab by handing over the charge to his puppet Usman Buzdar. “Punjab is a province of over 120 million people and Farah Gogi — a close aide of former first lady Bushra Bibi — was imposed on the province,” she alleged.

Explaining who a lota is, Maryam said lota is a person who leaves the opposition to join the government, while all the members who joined the coalition government were those who left the PTI-led government to join the then opposition. Referring to Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Maryam Nawaz said Pinky Peerni's son Ibrahim Manika had become a billionaire in the last four years while Farah Gogi also stole a lot of people’s money. “People like our candidate Nazir Chohan saved the lives of people of Punjab from these oppressors. They deserve appreciation,” she added.