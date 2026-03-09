‘Nobody Wants This’ actor Stephanie Faracy on what to expect from season 3

Stephanie Faracy says fans can expect plenty of drama and new developments when the third season of Nobody Wants This arrives.

Speaking at the premiere of her upcoming series Scarpetta in New York City on March 3, the 74-year-old actor hinted that viewers will see several storylines unfold in the new season.

“I think a lot of great things the fans have been wanting, and different things they hope are happening,” Faracy said. “I think there’s a lot more relationships, and it’s going to be a dynamic year coming. I think the fans are going to be excited.”

Faracy plays Lynn in the series and said she enjoys portraying the character’s mischievous side.

“I love Lynn just being in there stirring things up and commenting,” she said, adding that the character is content following her own instincts rather than playing by others’ rules.

Faracy also spoke about her role in Scarpetta, where she plays Maggie Cutbush, an assistant to forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta, portrayed by Nicole Kidman.

“It’s just the best,” she said of sharing scenes with Kidman. “It’s so inspiring to stand next to her.” The series also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, and Simon Baker.

Faracy added that she was drawn to the role because the character represents someone often overlooked. “I love this role because the woman is of a certain age and pretty invisible in a way,” she said.

Scarpetta premieres March 11 on Amazon Prime Video.