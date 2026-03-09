‘Nobody Wants This’ actor Stephanie Faracy on what to expect from season 3
Stephanie Faracy plays Lynn, the mother of Joanne and Morgan, in the series
Stephanie Faracy says fans can expect plenty of drama and new developments when the third season of Nobody Wants This arrives.
Speaking at the premiere of her upcoming series Scarpetta in New York City on March 3, the 74-year-old actor hinted that viewers will see several storylines unfold in the new season.
“I think a lot of great things the fans have been wanting, and different things they hope are happening,” Faracy said. “I think there’s a lot more relationships, and it’s going to be a dynamic year coming. I think the fans are going to be excited.”
Faracy plays Lynn in the series and said she enjoys portraying the character’s mischievous side.
“I love Lynn just being in there stirring things up and commenting,” she said, adding that the character is content following her own instincts rather than playing by others’ rules.
Faracy also spoke about her role in Scarpetta, where she plays Maggie Cutbush, an assistant to forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta, portrayed by Nicole Kidman.
“It’s just the best,” she said of sharing scenes with Kidman. “It’s so inspiring to stand next to her.” The series also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana DeBose, Bobby Cannavale, and Simon Baker.
Faracy added that she was drawn to the role because the character represents someone often overlooked. “I love this role because the woman is of a certain age and pretty invisible in a way,” she said.
Scarpetta premieres March 11 on Amazon Prime Video.
-
Steve Carell reveals role that means most to him
-
Harry Styles reveals why he became more private after 'One Direction' split
-
Eva Mendes shares behind-the-scenes glam prep before Ryan Gosling’s SNL hosting gig
-
John F. Kennedy Jr.'s ex Daryl Hannah's pal Rosanna Arquette slams 'Love Story' portrayal
-
Bianca Censori's plan to expose Kanye West revealed
-
Tori Spelling reacts to online rumors about her appearance: 'It’s horrific'
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'in talks' for potential return to iconic ’80s roles
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas explains why she protects daughter Malti's privacy