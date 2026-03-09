Michael J. Fox takes trip down memory lane with Christopher Lloyd

Michael J. Fox celebrated a Back To The Future reunion with co-star Christopher Lloyd over the weekend.

Fox revealed that the two actors had caught up in an Instagram post featuring his longtime pal Lloyd, who is 87 years old.

“Dining with my bestie at the beach. Next year BTTF is 41. Great Scott,” he captioned his post, referencing their first film together, which was released in 1985.

“Chris will be 88. That’s some serious s***,” Fox added with excitement for Lloyd’s upcoming birthday.

Lloyd joined in the fun in the comments, adding another Back To The Future line: “Man, that’s heavy”.

Fox starred in the first Back To The Future film as Marty McFly, a high schooler whose unlikely friendship with Emmett "Doc" Brown (Lloyd) leads him to travel back to the 1950s in a time machine made out of an already defunct DMC DeLorean.

Its success led to two more blockbuster sequels, Back To The Future Part II (1989) and Part III (1990).

It wasn't clear when he and Lloyd caught up, but they were together again just a day later when they joined forces to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Lucky's Montecito, a steakhouse located in Santa Barbara County that has been a popular spot for celebrities for decades.

This comes after Fox cracked a joke as one of the opening speakers at the Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The ceremony traditionally opens with monologues from several of the assembled stars, who tell stories about their time in their profession and then close by stating their names and saying: “I am an actor.”

He added an extra few, sweet words to the traditional closer of the monologue, saying: “I'm Michael J. Fox and a dad, and I'm an actor.”

Fox began: “Before I left school and moved from Canada to LA to try and make it as an actor, a teacher of mine told me: ‘Fox, you're not gonna be cute forever.’ I didn't know what to say to that so I said: ‘Maybe just long enough, sir,'” he said to a laugh.

He continued, “After a few years of dumpster diving in LA I ended up on Family Ties, where I received the biggest gift of my career — I met my wife, the actor Tracy Pollan, who played my girlfriend Ellen.”

“And she gave me four gifts, our kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esme and Sam. Sometimes I like to remind them, if it weren't for acting they wouldn't be here,’ Michael J. Fox concluded.