Ford under safety pressure as millions of vehicles are recalled

Ford Motor Company has issued their highest number of vehicle recalls in six years, which impacted all of their vehicle models that include SUVs, trucks, performance cars and commercial vans.

The Ford GT, which was discontinued after 2022, escaped the defects which affected windscreens and suspension systems and rearview cameras and additional components.

The automotive industry reached its highest record for vehicle recalls when Ford issued more than 150 recalls during 2025, which exceeded the 2014 record established by General Motors. The company attributes the increase to its comprehensive approach which focuses on early problem detection and major event prevention.

“Ford has more than doubled its team of safety and technical experts in the past two years and significantly increased testing to failure on critical systems,” the company said, noting that lessons learned are being integrated into ongoing production.

Among its seven SUV and crossover models, Escape, Bronco Sport, Bronco, Explorer, Expedition, Mustang Mach-E and Edge, all faced recalls. Problems ranged from blank or inverted rear-view camera images to cracked fuel injectors, software faults affecting brakes, and electronic door latch failures that could trap occupants.

The five models of Ford’s pickups and trucks, including Maverick, Ranger, F-150, F-150 Lightning, and Super Duty, have experienced electrical problems with their braking lights, turn signals, and towing.

Ford’s commercial vans, such as the Transit, E-Transit, and Transit Connect, have been recalled for issues with braking, towing, electricity, and visibility. The Mustang remains Ford’s only traditional passenger car, and it has experienced problems with its rearview camera.

Ford’s proactive recall policy aims to protect its customers by maintaining the car's safety measures and reliability.