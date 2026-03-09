Phil Dunster drops major hint about possible return to 'Ted Lasso' season 4

Phil Dunster is offering a small hint about whether fans might see Jamie Tartt again in the next season of the hit Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso.

The actor was speaking at the premiere of his new series Rooster in New York City on March 3, when he was asked if he had been speaking with co-stars Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis about filming the fourth season.

“Yes. Maybe. Maybe,” he said, adding that hearing from them feels “amazing.”

“I’m so happy that it’s still in the world, and I love that show so much,” Dunster said. “I can’t wait to watch it.”

Season 4 of Ted Lasso was confirmed in March 2025. However, Deadline previously reported that Dunster might not return as a series regular due to scheduling conflicts.

Waddingham and Sudeikis are set to reprise their roles alongside Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, and Brendan Hunt, while several new cast members are expected to join the series.

Dunster also said he believes the upcoming season will still capture what audiences love about the show.

“I just think it’s going to be brilliant,” he said. “It’s got plenty of the stuff that people love about the show, but there’s loads of new fresh meat, some new blood, and they’re brilliant.”

The actor was recently spotted on the show’s set in September. During an appearance on Today, Dunster explained he had visited because his wife, Ellie Heydon, directed an episode.

Season 3 ended with Ted, played by Sudeikis, returning to the United States to be with his son while Roy Kent, portrayed by Goldstein, stepped in to lead AFC Richmond. In the upcoming season, Ted is expected to return to the UK to coach a second-division women’s football team.

While a premiere date has not been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the new season could arrive this summer.