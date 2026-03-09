AI therapy boom: Abuse survivors confide in ChatGPT before reaching support groups

The UK law enforcement and support organizations have reported a significant uptick in disclosures of ritualistic sexual abuse.

According to the experts, the recent surge is due to improved professional training and the use of AI tools like ChatGPT which survivors are using for “therapy and exploration” before reaching abuse support groups, reported by The National Association of People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC).

There are only 14 UK criminal cases since 1982 that have officially acknowledged ritualistic practices. But researchers consider this number a tip of the iceberg.

The ritualistic abuse involves neglect, violence, and sexual assault used alongside ritualistic elements to rein in victims. The perpetrators include families, human traffickers, and online gangs.

Gabrielle Shaw, the CEO of National Association of People Abused in Childhood, said, “Over the last six months to a year, we’re getting people contacting the Napac support line saying: ‘I was referred to you by ChatGPT’. People are using AI, ChatGPT as a form of therapy and exploration.”

Experts also emphasize that this abuse is not confined to specific minority cultures. It is frequently found within white British and privileged families, often manifesting as intergenerational abuse involving both male and female perpetrators.

To tackle the ritualistic abuse, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Hydrant programme have launched a specialist working group and a new briefing for professionals to improve the identification and handling of these complex cases.