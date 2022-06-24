Aware of people’s plight but it will take time: Maryam

Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that the government was aware of the plight of people but it will take time for the country to get back on its feet.

Jamiat Ahle Hadees Pakistan chief Senator Professor Sajid Mir met the PMLN vice president at Jati Umra and discussed in detail the overall situation of the country, local media reported.

During the meeting, Professor Sajid Mir pointed out to his meeting with PMLN supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and conveyed an important message to Maryam.

On the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that at present there was a coalition government in the Federation, and in Punjab also the government was being run with the coalition partners. “We are aware of the plight of the people, while inflation and other issues have to be addressed by all national political parties.” She said it will take time for the country to get back on its feet, adding that the previous government led by Imran Khan had left Pakistan internationally isolated.