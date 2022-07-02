Over 15,000 PLRA mutations decided in June

LAHORE:The Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) Director General while chairing weekly progress review meeting, has taken several practical steps to ensure the provision of transparent and convenient services of land records to the consumers.

According to the spokesperson, data-based performance of field staff and quality of services is thoroughly reviewed during the meeting. More than 15,000 pending mutations were decided in June 2022 to address public complaints.

PLRA DG said that PLRA is always striving to provide the best services to the public. In order to effectively monitor and improve the performance of the Land Record Centre, the centres are ranked based on standardised performance, which identifies the centres with good and poor performance. Thanks to the effective monitoring system, a few days ago, three mutations had been identified in Bhalwal tehsil of Sargodha District, which seemed to be misusing the system to encroach on someone's property rights. In this regard, the competent authority has constituted a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter fully. To investigate the matter, the PLRA administration was also in touch with other sensitive and investigative agencies so that the facts and the culprits can be identified and practical steps can be taken to prevent such incidents.