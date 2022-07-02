Pakistan hopes to qualify for Olympics 2028 in Bocce sport

KARACHI: Pakistan has a potential to qualify for the Olympics 2028 when Bocce sport is very likely to be included in the Games.

Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation Abdus Samad said that Bocce came up with a very strong bid to be included in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in 2015.

But, he added, the International Olympic Committee and Paris 2024 Organising Committee did not include Bocce in the Paris 2024.

Secretary PBVF said that now this sport is very likely to be included in the 2028 Olympics and it is hoped that Pakistan will be able to participate in the Olympics in this sport.

“Millions of people across the world play Bocce both as a recreational game or competitive sports,” he said.

He added that the sport is becoming very popular in Pakistan as well and it is being formalised through official channels.

“We have formally got recognition from FIB (the Fédération Internationale de Boules) recently,” he informed.

Abdus Samad said that provincial and city wise associations are being formed and different events have been organised. “We are now going to organise the Pakistan interclub championship in Hyderabad in August,” said Secretary PBVF.

He said that Bocce with its four disciplines (Raffa, Boule/Volo, Petanque, Bowlshas) has become a global level sport and today it has reached almost 150 countries.