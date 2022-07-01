Four centuries scored in National Under-19 Cup

KARACHI: As many as four centuries were scored as Central Punjab Blues, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues and Southern Punjab Blues won their second-round 50-over matches of Pool A of the National U19 Cup on Thursday.

In Pool B, Central Punjab Whites, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites and Southern Punjab Whites won their matches.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues’ Mohammad Zubair Jnr picked six for 43 to help his side to a second successive win.

In a Pool A fixture at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Danish’s unbeaten 114 guided Southern Punjab Blues to an eight-wicket win over Balochistan Blues. Chasing 269 to win, Southern Punjab Blues achieved the target in the 45th over courtesy half centuries from Moheer Saeed (58) and Sharjeel Hassan (50 not out). The right-handed Danish’s knock included 14 fours and one six which came off 108 balls.

Earlier, Balochistan Blues scored 268 for eight from 50 overs. Sajjad Ali top-scored with a 88-ball 106, which included five fours and nine sixes. Abu Bakar contributed 53 off 84 balls. Huzaifa Ayub and Bilal Ahmed picked two wickets apiece.

At the House of Northern in Islamabad, Central Punjab Blues defeated Northern Blues by 177 runs. Batting first, Central Punjab Blues scored 298 for seven from their allotted 50 overs. Captain Obaid Shahid top-scored with a 84-ball 87, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Opener Azan Awais scored 74 off 101 balls, striking nine fours and one six. Mohammad Muaz scored an unbeaten 46 off 57 balls.

Faraz Khan and Abidullah bagged two wickets apiece.

In return, Northern Blues were bowled out for 121 in the 39th over. Ali Abbas Khan top-scored with 38 off 55 balls. Ali Asfand and Arham Nawab bagged three wickets apiece. Saria Khan bagged two wickets for 26 runs from five overs.

At the Ayub Park Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Mohammad Zubair Jnr's six wickets and half-centuries by Abubakar Khan and Haseeb Khan helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues to a four-wicket win over Sindh Blues.

Batting first, Sindh Blues scored 274 for nine in 50 overs. Captain and wicketkeeper-batter Mirza Saad Baig scored 103 off 116 and struck 14 boundaries. Haroon Arshad scored 45 off 55, smashing five fours and one six.

In return, Abubakar (80) and captain Haseeb (69) achieved the target in the 45th over. Aftab Ibrahim grabbed three wickets for 65, while Shahzaib Aziz picked two wickets.

Southern Punjab Whites’ Arafat Minhas' unbeaten 100 led his side to an eight-wicket win over Balochistan Whites at the Saeed Ajmal Academy Ground in Faisalabad. Chasing 174 to win, Arafat returned undefeated on 100 from 77 balls faced. He struck 12 fours and five sixes. Arafat scored 139 runs for the opening wicket with Hamza Nawaz (59) to achieve the target in the 25th over.

Earlier, Balochistan Whites were bowled out for 173 in the 49th over. Mohammad Siddiq top-scored with a 117-ball 54. Mohammad Abubakar got four for 31 from 7.5 overs. Taha Masood bagged three for 34.

At the LCCA Ground in Lahore, Ali Zoriaz Asif’s half-century and three wickets apiece from Hasan Ali Jnr and Mohammad Ibtisam helped Central Punjab Whites to a 56-run over Northern Whites.

Batting first Central Punjab Whites scored 242 for eight. Ali top-scored with 68 while Moeez Rana scored 36. Abdul Basit, Abuzar Hashim and Raja Hamza Waheed picked two wickets each.

In reply, Northern Whites were dismissed for 186 in the 38th over. Hasnain Nadeem top-scored with 37. Hasan and Ibtisam bagged three wickets apiece while Samama Riaz picked two wickets.