Five hurt as students clash at Fuuast

Five students were injured during a clash between two groups of student organisations at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast).
Police said two groups clashed at the university’s Gulshan campus, with both sides using sticks and rods against each other after an exchange of heated words. Five students were injured. The rival groups also attacked each other on University Road, causing a traffic jam. Police reached the site to manage the situation, and detained several students.
The Extraordinary Ordinariness of theHuman EncounterThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works...
A Malir court on Thursday gave the investigating officer more time to file a final charge sheet in the murder case of...
Three people died from electrocution in separate incidents in the city on Thursday. A 20-year-old man, Wasim Shah, son...
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has approved provisional admissions to government colleges in Class XI...
Rangers and police in a joint raid on Thursday claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the killing of...
Reacting to Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on Thursday, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon wondered how long the...
Comments