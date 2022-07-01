Five hurt as students clash at Fuuast

Five students were injured during a clash between two groups of student organisations at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science & Technology (Fuuast).

Police said two groups clashed at the university’s Gulshan campus, with both sides using sticks and rods against each other after an exchange of heated words. Five students were injured. The rival groups also attacked each other on University Road, causing a traffic jam. Police reached the site to manage the situation, and detained several students.