Pakistan, US cooperation being promoted in health sector: Masood Khan

WASHINGTON DC: Addressing 80 international students at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University Tuesday, Ambassador Masood Khan while has said that US and Pakistan are conducting a structured dialogue to promote their ties in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, commercial cooperation, and public-private dialogue to enhance bilateral trade and investment in the healthcare sector and cooperation in combating pandemics.

The Ambassador to US said that Pakistan was also seeking to promote institutional linkages with the CDC (Centre for Disease Control), Ministry of National Services & Regulations and the National Institute of Health.

“Pakistan would also invite to involve US pharma to develop Pak pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.”The Ambassador said, “We are grateful to the United States for donating 62 million COVID vaccines which is one of largest donations to any country in the world. We are also seeking US cooperation for manufacturing vaccines for various variants of COVID and future pandemics.”

“Right now, Pakistan is investing its energies in preparedness and response for the future pandemics”, he added.The most qualified students and health professionals had assembled at Johns Hopkins University to seek Ambassador Masood Khan’s advice in transition to their new learning environment in the United States.

Addressing the students, Ambassador Khan congratulated them for making it to a prestigious seat of learning and excellence. “You are all change agents to bring about transformation and connect your respective countries with each other”, said the Ambassador.Separately, Ambassador Khan also had a session with Pakistani students and health professionals studying at Johns Hopkins University.