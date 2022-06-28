Pakistan claim six medals

KARACHI: Pakistan’s athletics squad on Sunday finished its journey with six medals in Qosanov Memorial International event in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the final day on Sunday, sprinter Shajar Abbas won his second medal -- a bronze in the 200 metre with a timing of 20.87 seconds. He had won the gold medal in 100m with a timing of 10.41 on Saturday. Shajar created a national record in the 100m heats by clocking 10.38 seconds.

Meanwhile, Soahil Amir, who had clinched silver in 1500m race on Saturday, got silver in 5000m with a timing of 15:11.76. Shehroz claimed silver in high jump with an effort of 2.12m. Shah Nawaz finished fifth in discus throw. On Saturday, sprinter Abdul Moeed Baloch claimed bronze in 400m with a timing of 46.86 seconds.