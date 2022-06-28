Minister briefed on COVID-19, dengue, uplift projects

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Monday chaired a meeting in the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare.

Relevant officers briefed the minister on COVID-19, dengue and development projects situation across the province. Addressing the meeting, the minister said coronavirus and dengue situation in the province was being monitored continuously. He said Coronavirus testing had been increased in province and government hospitals had been directed to provide better health facilities to COVID-19 patients.

He appealed to the people to complete vaccination process and observe Coronavirus SOPs. He said anti-dengue operations had been intensified in union councils of all districts of the province. The minister said all Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the province were monitoring the dengue prevention operation.

The minister stressed the completion of ongoing development projects in government hospitals of the province as soon as possible. Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development, Dr Mukhtar Awan, Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi, PITB and other officials attended the meeting.