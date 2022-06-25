 
Saturday June 25, 2022
Four dead in Russian military cargo plane crash

By AFP
June 25, 2022

MOSCOW: A Russian military cargo plane crashed in the city of Ryazan southeast of Moscow on Friday, killing four people and injuring five others, authorities said. The aircraft was on a training flight without cargo when the crew decided to land due to an engine malfunction, and it was partially destroyed when it hit the ground.

