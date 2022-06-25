Eateries can stay open past deadline on Saturdays

The Government of Sindh has announced relaxation in the curtailed timings of eateries across the province. The timings of commercial establishments in Sindh were earlier curtailed as part of the energy conservation drive of the provincial administration.

According to the new directives of the government, hotels, restaurants, cafes and other eateries will not be required to limit their functioning hours on Saturdays. On all the other days of the week, however, they are not allowed to stay open past 11:30 pm.

A few days earlier, the Sindh government had announced that all the restaurants and eateries in the province would be shut down by 11pm every day in order to deal with the power crisis. The government had also ordered closure of markets, shops and shopping malls by 9pm.