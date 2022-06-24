Violation of code of conduct: report sent to ECP

LAHORE:The provincial election commissioner Punjab on Thursday sent the probe report to the Election Commission of Pakistan over the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The PTI vice-chairman had alleged that the Punjab government was violating the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) code of conduct ahead of the by-elections on 20 seats of the provincial assembly, prompting Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to take notice. The Chief Election Commissioner had taken notice of Qureshi’s allegations and had directed the Provincial Election Commissioner to probe the matter and submit a report in this regard.