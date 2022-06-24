PPL offers scholarships to youth

LAHORE: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has collaborated with University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore (UET-L) and three other universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide scholarships to under-privileged youth, a statement said on Thursday.

UET-L would act as a hub for itself and three other varsities for execution of mechanism for direct disbursement of funds under PPL’s Higher Professional Education (HPE) Scholarship Scheme, the company said.

A meeting between representatives of PPL and the four universities, including UET-L, University of engineering and Technology, Taxila, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, was held at UET-L campus.

During the meeting, they discussed matters pertaining to announcement dates, student progress, timely release of funds and documentary evidence. The merit-based scholarships are awarded in engineering, medicine, information technology, business administration, and education.