OPC opens library

LAHORE:Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas has inaugurated a state-of-the-art library at OPC for Overseas Pakistanis and government employees.

The importance of the library cannot be denied in modern times where social media, internet and other media have reached the peak of their development. That is why a modern library has been set up at OPC to enhance the knowledge of Overseas Pakistanis and to make them fully aware of the rules and regulations of OPC. More than 100 books on different topics have been initially kept in the library which will be added later.