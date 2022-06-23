Man arrested on charges of assaulting mother

LAHORE:A 25-year-old man has been arrested by Kahna police over the allegations of raping his mother. The victim in her complaint before police stated that her son would beat the family members for no reason and harassed them. His father in an old man and a labourer.
On the day of the incident, he approached while carrying a knife when she was in a room. He locked the room and asked her to murder her husband. When she asked him to open the door so that he could go and stab his father, he refused and raped her.
