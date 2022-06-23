PAL launches genesis of ghazal

Islamabad : The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has published the first volume of ‘A Research and Analytic Study of Urdu Ghazal in Pakistan’ to present a detailed genesis of the literary genre over the decades.

The purpose of the book was to provide a documented evidence of development of Urdu Ghazal as a separate genre of poetry in Pakistan and on the same hand it was an enjoyable event for the avid readers to cherish their longing for quality poetry, said Chairman PAL, Dr Yousuf Khushk.

The chairman PAL while highlighting details of the book told APP on Wednesday that it included the poetic works of only those poets who paid their valuable and unconditional contributions to foster and embellish Urdu ‘ghazal’ in the region, whereas, the work of new poets had also been added in this book who had earned a great name in Urdu ‘ghazal’ during a short period of time.

Every poet in this book has been discussed in three different parts.

“First part briefly introduces the profile and second part highlights the poetic identity of the poet, whereas, the best poetic items of the said poet are added in the third part”, he said.