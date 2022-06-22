Three killed, two injured in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Three persons were killed and two others injured in different parts of the district, police said here on Tuesday.

Police said that two rickshaws collided head on near Mankarai village on Haripur Bypass road, killing two persons on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The bodies and injured were shifted to the trauma centre from where Abbas and Mughees were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad in critical condition. Those killed were identified as Qaisar, 28, and Ali Raza, 22. The cause of the accident, according to police, was reckless driving and the rainy weather. Meanwhile, a man has committed suicide over unknown reasons in a remote village of Sera-e- Niamat Khan, family source said here on Tuesday. Police quoted Muhammad Sideeq, a mason from Sera-e-Niamat Khan as saying that his son Muhammad Shahbaz, 27, was working at a motor mechanic's shop for the last few years.

On Monday, had an altercation with his mother and went into his bedroom, he said, adding, after sometime the family rushed to his room after hearing a bullet shot and found Shahbaz lying in the pool of blood. He was rushed to Haripur Trauma centre where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead.