JI for no delay in local govt elections

The spokesperson for the Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter, Zahid Askari, has condemned the attempts being made by what he called failed quarters in the political arena for delaying the local bodies elections in Sindh.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he criticised the replies submitted by the Sindh government, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and other parties to the Sindh High Court in a case pertaining to the local government polls in Sindh.