Jessie Buckley makes excited plea to husband after winning Best Actress Award at Oscars

Jessie Buckley shared an unexpected desire after winning the Best Actress Award at the 2026 Oscars.

Buckley took home the Best Actress Award at the 2026 Oscars for her performance as Agnes Shakespear in the 2025 historical drama film Hamnet, beating her fellow nominees, including Emma Stone for Bugonia, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, and Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue.

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In the Sunday, March 15 ceremony in Los Angeles, history was made for the 36-year-old Irish actress and singer when she was named the best actress.

She made it to the stage to receive her hard-earned accolade and started delivering her winning speech. She showed her deep appreciation for her family in Ireland and those who joined her in Los Angeles for the ceremony.

The Lost Daughter actress then began raving about her husband, Freddie Sorensen, saying, "You, Fred. I love you, man. I love you.”

“You're the most incredible dad. You're my best friend and I want other have 20,000 more babies with you! I do, I do,” Buckley, who shares her daughter — Isla — with him, gushed.

"And Isla, my little girl who is eight months who is absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk, but this is kind of a big deal, and I love you and I love being your mom and I can't wait to discover life beside you,” the mother of one said in a thick and emotional voice.

For those unaware, Buckley, who tied the knot with Sorensen in mid-2023 and welcomed their daughter in 2025, describes him as a mental health professional. Notably, the couple lives an extremely private life mainly because of Sorensen’s work in the mental health field.

It is important to note that Hament is an adaptation of author Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name. It depicts a fictional tale about the life of the Shakespeare family after the death of Agnes and William Shakespeare’s [played by Paul Mescal] son Hamnet [played by Noah Casford Jupe].

It was Hamnet’s death that led Shakespeare to pen one of the most celebrated plays of his literary career, Hamlet.