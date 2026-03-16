Toyota Highlander seat recall issued in Canada for 2021 to 2023 models over safety risk

Toyota has issued a recall affecting nearly 40,000 vehicles in Canada because of a potential safety issue involving the second row seats.

According to a notice published in the Government of Canada’s Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database, certain Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid models may have improperly manufactured seatback recliners.

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The notice explains that the affected seat components may not function as intended.

“may not lock in position and could move in a crash.”

Officials warned that the defect could increase the risk of injury during a collision.

“A seatback that moves could increase the risk of injury in a crash,” the notice states.

The recall affects Toyota Highlander and Toyota Highlander Hybrid vehicles from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 model years.

Owners of affected vehicles are advised not to use the second row seats to transport passengers until the necessary repairs have been completed.

Toyota said it will notify impacted vehicle owners by mail and customers will be asked to bring their vehicles to a dealership where technicians will replace the spring in the affected seat recliner assemblies.

Drivers can check whether their vehicle is included in the recall by visiting the Toyota Canada recall website and entering their Vehicle Identification Number.