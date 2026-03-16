Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' costar gives him powerful advice amid recent controversy

Fran Drescher has opened up about her Marty Supreme son Timothée Chalamet's recent controversy.

For those unaware, Chalamet sat with Matthew McConaughey for an interview in February 2026, where he talked about ballet and opera.

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Voicing his preferences, Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend stated that he was not willing to work in ballet and opera because the goal of these art forms is to “keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.”

"All respect to all the ballet and opera people out there", he quickly clarified.

His remarks triggered backlash from notable figures in the performing arts world such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Canadian mezzo-soprano Deepa Johnny, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, American artist Franz Szony, and others.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Academy Awards Viewing Party with Danny Pellegrino, the 68-year-old American actress and writer talked about the backlash Chalamet received due to his statement.

Hoping that her Marty Supreme co-star has learned from his mistake, Drescher said, "You live, you learn.”

She noted, "You gotta be careful what you say to the press because you could paint yourself into a corner you can't get out of. I don't think that it's gonna have a lasting impact on his career – which is sensational. But, he'll be more careful next time.”

The Nanny aum went on to highlight that it is more likely Chalamet will “do less press and just be more aware of what he's saying instead of [being] so relaxed,” as he has seen how people turn against you even if you are a celebrated actor.

“So, you gotta always be very careful,” Drescher urged before sharing her personal experience with Chalamet.

"I find him to be a very kind and caring person that was raised by artists. I think that even though he may have come across a bit cavalier. In reality, I think that he has a great respect and regard for the arts,” she said, pouring out her unadulterated thoughts about the Dune actor.

It is significant to mention that Fran Drescher starred as Timothée Chalamet's mother in the 2025 sports comedy-drama film Marty Supreme.