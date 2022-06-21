Cop martyred in Bara attack

BARA: A cop lost his life in an attack by unidentified armed men in the Bara Bazaar on Monday, sources said. It was learnt that a cop was performing duty at the Shalobar Chowk in Bara Bazaar when gunmen opened fire on him, leaving him critically injured The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The attackers managed to escape after committing the crime.
