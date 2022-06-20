Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have completed bachelors in Commerce which is an Honors degree. Accounting was my major subject followed by Masters in Business Administration (Marketing). I also did my thesis in Marketing. I am very much upset because having completed my postgraduate studies with 84 percent didn’t help me in getting a job. I know you can help me by your advice; therefore, I need your help what should I do for a successful future career? (Efraheem Janjua – Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Efraheem, please note that an MBA is only for those people who have relevant hands-on experience. Therefore, I think there is no need of doing an MBA in Marketing as it is not going to help in your future professional career. It can only help if you start doing a job. I know you are facing hardship in finding a suitable job. I suggest you do an internship even if it is unpaid in a reputable organisation. This will help in blending your accounting and marketing backgrounds resulting in more chances of getting a job. This will develop networking and full time job opportunities in the future.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, sir, I am your regular reader. Please guide me as I am confused about what subject I should choose for my masters when I have completed Bachelors in Biomedical Engineering (4-year degree).

Your expert opinion regarding this subject in future career prospects shall be highly appreciated. Let me know if I attempt CSS or go for masters in this area? (Naimat Khan, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Mr Naimat, there are more opportunities in the future for Biomedical Engineering because it is an emerging subject area especially when you choose wisely and study Bio Instrumentation, Clinical Engineering or Rehabilitation Engineering. These are under the domain of Biomedical Engineering. As far as CSS is concerned, it is a competitive exam and it requires a very high level of IQ in politics, English Literature, current affairs, international relations and basic sciences.

You will have to decide on optional subjects along with the compulsory subjects. Therefore, my advice to you is to take your time, think over it, and decide on your own.

Q3: I am writing to you to get your expert opinion and guideline for my younger son who wants to study Computing Science from UK. He is expecting straight A’s in his A-levels this August. Your advice on best institutions in UK shall be very much appreciated. (Tasbeel Jahangir Chattha, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Tasbeel, we are living in a rapidly changing digital world where Computing Science is an emerging subject and becoming more and more important every day. Many institutions offer Bachelors and Master degrees related to Computing Science depending on the area of specialisation and research. In the UK, the top few universities are: University of St Andrews, Imperial College London, University of Surrey, University of Birmingham and Loughborough University etc.

All of these universities have different entry requirements. However, the projected grades you mentioned like straight A’s will be more helpful if he applies for admission well in time.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, I want some advice regarding my daughter in choosing her career in future. Right now she has completed SSC (88%) and HSSC Pre-Medical (91%). Instead of choosing an MBBS she is interested in becoming a lecturer. I seek your expert guidance in this issue? (Shahid Ghauri – Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Ghauri, your daughter can select a subject from a long range of emerging subjects that she can study to pursue her career goal of becoming a lecturer. Following is the list which I recommend her to look at for studies: Molecular Biology BSc, Biochemistry BSc or Microbiology BSc.

Please note there is a high demand for these programmes as there are huge postgraduate study options and research opportunities available in the above-mentioned areas as there is a vacuum in terms of qualified teachers/lecturers in our country. However, I would advise your daughter to work hard to obtain a high GPA to qualify for Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Competitive Examination.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).