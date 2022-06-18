US State Department spokesperson Ned Price. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States has condemned the ‘offensive comments’ made by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

During a press briefing in Washington, DC, a reporter from a private Pakistani news channel asked what the stance of the US government was with regard to “hate crimes committed by the Indian government against Muslims and other minorities”.

In response, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated that the Biden administration had condemned the remarks and were “glad to see that the party [BJP] publicly condemned those comments”.

Price added that the United States frequently engages with the Indian government at senior levels on “human rights concerns, including freedom of religion or belief, and we encourage India to promote respect for human rights”.

However, the spokesperson also seemingly defended India’s actions by stating that the “Indian people and the American people believe in the same values: human dignity, human respect, equality of opportunity, and the freedom of religion or belief”.



To another question about progress in ties with the new PMLN-led coalition government in Pakistan, Price said meetings had been held with the representatives of the new setup on multiple occasions. In this connection, he particularly spoke about the meeting between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York last month.

“Secretary Blinken had an opportunity to sit down with his Pakistani counterpart to meet him face-to-face in his position for the first time. It was a very good, constructive discussion regarding the full range of issues, including the issue of food security,” Price said, adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was also discussed between the two dignitaries.

“Pakistan is a partner of ours, and we will look to ways to advance that partnership in a manner that serves our interest and our mutual interests as well,” he concluded. In a subsequent question, Price was asked about any steps being taken by the US with regards to India and other Asian nations continuing to purchase oil from Russia against the backdrop of Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine and consequent sanctions imposed on it by the West.

“India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow, despite strong pressure from the US. Are you still talking with the Indian authorities on that, offering something else then? You can sell more oil to them they don’t get from Moscow?” the journalist asked.

Price said in reply that the US had held several discussions with its Indian partners on the matter and “the point that we have made is that every country is going to have a different relationship with Moscow”.