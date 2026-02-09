Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor throws King Charles a diplomatic crisis

King Charles has found himself standing at the cusp of a crisis that threatens to implode even State Visits and it’s all because of his associations with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

¬the dangers that mere association poses when it comes to delicate matters like State Visits have been explained by a well placed insider that is well versed with the issues.

Per their findings, “with scrutiny piling back on Trump and Andrew at the same time, there is a real concern a US visit would be overshadowed from day one.”

So actually moving forward with the visit, which will happen in tandem with the 250th anniversary of the United States of America so “it would not be diplomatically frowned upon if Charles now cancelled it,” they admitted.

However, Donald Trump, the President of the United States holds a different view, despite the looming crises, because to him, the spot beside King Charles “makes him untouchable”.

According to another insider tells RadarOnline, “He believes that no matter how bad the scandals are at home, standing next to the King gives him an aura of respectability that washes away the dirt. It's not about diplomacy for him - it's about image and survival.”