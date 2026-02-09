Prince William, Kate Middleton finally address Epstein scandal for first time: 'Deeply concerned'

Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally released a major statement over the latest round of revelations about Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Kensington Palace spokesperson has said “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the palace statement.

She said, “BREAKING - The Prince and Princess of Wales on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal: “The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

“@KensingtonRoyal spokesman to UK media travelling with William in Riyadh.”

Another royal expert Kate Mansey also shared palace statement and said, “It is the first time we have heard anything directly from the Prince of Wales about the scandal which has engulfed his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”

The royal expert added, “It is understood that William released the statement to clear the air before arriving here in Saudi Arabia later today.”

The Spokesperson has shared the future King and Queen’s statement as William is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia today.

Earlier, speaking in Dubai last week, King Charles younger brother Prince Edward also spoke about the scandal saying “I think it’s all really important always to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this? A lot of victims in this.”

The royals statements came amid a string of shock revelations against Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.