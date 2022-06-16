Blasphemous remarks by India’s ruling party leaders condemned; OIC, UN urged to take note of atrocities against minorities in India

Islamabad: Ulema and Mashaikh from different religious schools of thought of Pakistan, ambassadors of Muslim countries and representatives of international organisations have strongly condemned blasphemous comments and atrocities on Muslims and minorities in India, and also demanded the arrest of the perpetrators, says a press release.

Joint declaration issued here on Wednesday following a seminar held in association with International Islamic Council and Pakistan Ulema Council, demanded of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations and world organisations to take immediate practical steps against the atrocities of India and Israel and to ensure legislation through UN for sanctity of religions and holy prophets.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council presided over the seminar titled: ‘Minorities Rights and World Peace’ organised in association with International Islamic Council and Pakistan Ulema Council.

The seminar was attended by ambassadors of different Islamic countries, Maulana Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Sahibzada Hassan Habibur Rehman, Maulana Abubakar Siddique, Maulana Hafizur Rehman, Maulana Saadullah Ludhyanvi, director general of Muslim World League Dr. Saadul Harsi and representatives of different religions.

The joint declaration noted that the ulema and mashaikh in Friday congregations on 17 June, 2022, will deliver sermons on the topic of ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool’ (peace be upon him) against the blasphemous comments and atrocities on Muslims and minorities in India.

The declaration of the seminar said that internal and domestic peace and stability of Pakistan strengthens the Muslim Ummah.

The declaration of the seminar appeals to all political and religious leaders of Pakistan to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations.

It was also noted that India’s defence budget is seven per cent higher than the defence budget of Pakistan adding that even Pakistan’s defence budget is less than that of many Islamic countries which is a matter of concern for the entire nation.

The enemies of Pakistan are engaged in conspiracies to play with the security and stability of Pakistan. In these circumstances Pakistan’s internal and domestic stability is very important and Pakistan’s internal stability will also strengthen the Muslims of India.

The declaration issued at seminar also stated that India and Israel were involved in spreading chaos in Pakistan and accomplice in campaigning against Pakistan’s security agencies through social media.

Pakistan’s political and religious leaders and the young generation of Pakistan must respond to the anti-Pakistan campaigning on social media.

The declaration also termed stance of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif on blasphemy as a representation of the Muslim Ummah and the stance of the Muslim Ummah adding that just as the former government of Pakistan had adopted a joint resolution on Islamophobia in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the very resolution later approved from General Assembly.

Similarly, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers should be convened immediately on blasphemy issue with objectives to take the practical steps against blasphemous comments in India against ‘Hurmat-e-Rasool’ (peace be upon him).

The declaration also said that protection of the rights of non-Muslims living in Pakistan is the responsibility of Muslims.

No individual, group or organisation in Pakistan will be allowed to usurp the rights of non-Muslims of Pakistan.

The misuse of blasphemy law has come to an end in Pakistan and we will continue to play our role to make Pakistan stronger through mutual unity.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also announced that at the end of the June, a virtual conference will be held with key leaders of Islamic world, in which decisions will be made on ‘Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat’ (SAW), Islamophobia and prevailing issues of Muslim Ummah.

Talking to media following the seminar, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that the ‘International Message of Islam’ conference will be held on August 8-9 in Islamabad.

It will be attended by the Imam-e-Kaaba, Qazi al-Quza Palestine and important leaders of the Islamic world.