Kim Kardashian promised THIS to Lewis Hamilton at the 2026 Super Bowl?

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their relationship public at the star-studded Super Bowl LX.

At Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8, the reality television star, socialite, and businesswoman and the British Formula One racing driver were seen at the match between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Their appearance at the 2026 Super Bowl comes after rumours of their “secret romance.”

According to Daily Mail, a lip reader, Nicola Hickling, decrypted the crucial conversation between Kim and Lewis.

The founder of LipReader revealed that the SKIMS founder assured the F1 star that she would meet his mother in the viral clip.

Hickling decoded that Hamilton reportedly said to her, “No I don't take just any girl to my mom, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you.”

She stated that Kardashian shuffled “uncomfortably in her seat” and hid her face “before replying with a simple okay.”

On the other hand, Judi James, body language expert, opened up about The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “hot and cool” flirting technique that left her new love “purring.”

She shared, “Firstly, there is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you’re on a date.”

“Kim actually leans back to take in Lewis visually as he speaks and this flattering ‘stroke’ produces a ‘purr’ response from him which is visible in the way his facial features soften and he talks through a smile of pleasure.”

“Kim adds to the flirting when the tip of her tongue appears at the side of her mouth,” James explained. “This is usually seen as a gesture of playful desire or interest.”

“But then she seems to switch to a very smart technique of intense interest followed by distraction, suddenly looking away after bathing Lewis in her interested gaze,” she highlighted.

It is pertinent to mention that Kardashian and Hamilton, who have known each other for years, sparked romance rumours in early 2026 when they were spotted enjoying their time together in Europe.